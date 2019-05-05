The big news: Reliance Group rebuts Rahul Gandhi’s crony capitalist charge, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Congress leaders criticised the PM for alleging Rajiv Gandhi was corrupt, and Manmohan Singh claimed there was no Modi wave in the country.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Reliance Group says it got contracts over Rs 1 lakh crore during UPA regime: It accused Rahul Gandhi of engaging in a ‘calumny, disinformation, distortion and malicious lies’ by claiming that Anil Ambani is a crony capitalist.
- Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi slam Modi for ‘corrupt’ jibe: On Saturday, the prime minister had claimed that former PM Rajiv Gandhi was a corrupt person.
- Manmohan Singh claims corruption rose to ‘unimaginable levels’ during Narendra Modi’s rule: The former prime minister asserted that there was no ‘Modi wave’ in the country and people are determined to vote the government out.
- Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will continue strikes in response to Gaza rocket fire: Tension flared up after Hamas on Friday sought further concessions from Israel under a ceasefire.
- PM Modi hits out at Rahul Gandhi, says scams are being unearthed from land, air, water: In Madhya Pradesh, the prime minister said the country was deprived of basic amenities because of Congress’ ‘criminal apathy’.
- Odisha chief minister announces financial assistance to families affected by Cyclone Fani: Naveen Patnaik said families covered under the Food Security Act in severely affected areas of Khurda and Puri will get 50 kg of rice, Rs 2,000 and sheets.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleges BJP plotted attack on him: The Delhi chief minister said anyone who criticises Modi or the government gets false cases registered against them and that this was the sign of a dictator.
- No evidence that suspected bombers in Sri Lanka visited the Valley, says J&K Police chief: On Thursday, the Army chief of the island nation had claimed that some of the suspected attackers had travelled to three India states.
- Pakistan sacks central bank governor, appoints IMF economist in his place: State Bank of Pakistan Governor Tariq Bajwa was removed from the post amid talks between Islamabad and the IMF for a bailout package for the country
- Pragya Thakur gets fresh notice for allegedly violating Election Commission’s 72-hour campaign ban: The Congress alleged that BJP’s Bhopal candidate went from temple to temple and campaigned covertly via religious songs during the 72-hour ban period.