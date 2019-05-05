A look at the headlines right now:

Reliance Group says it got contracts over Rs 1 lakh crore during UPA regime: It accused Rahul Gandhi of engaging in a ‘calumny, disinformation, distortion and malicious lies’ by claiming that Anil Ambani is a crony capitalist. Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi slam Modi for ‘corrupt’ jibe: On Saturday, the prime minister had claimed that former PM Rajiv Gandhi was a corrupt person. Manmohan Singh claims corruption rose to ‘unimaginable levels’ during Narendra Modi’s rule: The former prime minister asserted that there was no ‘Modi wave’ in the country and people are determined to vote the government out. Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will continue strikes in response to Gaza rocket fire: Tension flared up after Hamas on Friday sought further concessions from Israel under a ceasefire. PM Modi hits out at Rahul Gandhi, says scams are being unearthed from land, air, water: In Madhya Pradesh, the prime minister said the country was deprived of basic amenities because of Congress’ ‘criminal apathy’. Odisha chief minister announces financial assistance to families affected by Cyclone Fani: Naveen Patnaik said families covered under the Food Security Act in severely affected areas of Khurda and Puri will get 50 kg of rice, Rs 2,000 and sheets. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleges BJP plotted attack on him: The Delhi chief minister said anyone who criticises Modi or the government gets false cases registered against them and that this was the sign of a dictator. No evidence that suspected bombers in Sri Lanka visited the Valley, says J&K Police chief: On Thursday, the Army chief of the island nation had claimed that some of the suspected attackers had travelled to three India states. Pakistan sacks central bank governor, appoints IMF economist in his place: State Bank of Pakistan Governor Tariq Bajwa was removed from the post amid talks between Islamabad and the IMF for a bailout package for the country Pragya Thakur gets fresh notice for allegedly violating Election Commission’s 72-hour campaign ban: The Congress alleged that BJP’s Bhopal candidate went from temple to temple and campaigned covertly via religious songs during the 72-hour ban period.