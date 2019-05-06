A delayed train and a change of examination centres led to many students failing to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test in Bengaluru on Sunday. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy joined the students in their demand for a special exam for them.

The Hampi Express from the northern part of the state was scheduled to reach Bengaluru at 7 am and the exam was scheduled to start at 2 pm. The train, however, reached only at 3 pm.

The chief minister said hundreds of the students missed the test because of the delayed train. “A last-minute change in the exam centres and lack of proper communication of the same has created confusion among students,” Kumaraswamy tweeted. “I request PM @narendramodi, Rail Minister @PiyushGoyal, @HRDMinistry, @PrakashJavdekar to intervene and ensure that students who have missed the opportunity today get another chance to write the NEET 2019 Exam.”

A railway public relations officer told PTI that the train has been running on a diverted route for one week. “There are no timings for the diverted route,” the official said. “Earlier the scheduled time of reaching Bengaluru was 7 am.”

The South Western Railway said the train was being run on a diverted route because of ongoing non-interlocked working for doubling of tracks between Guntakal and Kalluru, PTI reported. The news agency quoted the railways as saying that the diverted route was more than 120 km longer and involved engine reversal at Ballari.

“In addition to this, on May 4, departure of this train from Hubballi has to be rescheduled by 120 minutes,” the statement said. “Reserved passengers of the train yesterday were intimated of diversion+rescheduling by SMS on the mobile numbers given during reservation.”

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for the incident. “Mr @narendramodi, You pat your own back for others’ achievements but will you also take the responsibility for your cabinet min’ incapabilities,” Siddaramaiah tweeted. “Hundreds of students in Karnataka may not be able to [answer the] NEET [exam] because of the delay in the train services. Ask @PiyushGoyal to work properly for the next few days and then we will set it right. Also, ensure that the aggrieved students get another chance to write NEET exam.”

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged a rally demanding a re-examination for the students.

