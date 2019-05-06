The National Testing Agency on Monday announced that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test will be held in Odisha from 10 am to 1 pm on May 20. The test, which was held across the country on Sunday, was postponed in the eastern state because of Cyclone Fani that killed at least 38 people.

The agency said exam centres would remain the same and revised admit cards would be issued soon. The examination is held to select candidates for undergraduate and postgraduate medical colleges and dental courses in the country.

The Odisha government had requested postponement of the the exams on Saturday, citing ongoing relief and rehabilitation work. The National Students’ Union of India had also written to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar, requesting them to postpone the exam because of difficulties faced by students in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha due to the cyclone.

In Karnataka, hundreds of students missed the exam in Bengaluru on Sunday because of train that was running late and a change in examination centres.