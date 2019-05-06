The India Meteorological Department on Monday said severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in parts of Andhra Pradesh for three days until Wednesday. The Met department said that heatwave conditions in Telangana will persist until Friday.

In Andhra Pradesh, parts in the districts of Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam will experience a severe heatwave. There will be a heatwave at a few places in East Godavari, West Godavari, Nellore, Kadapa, Kurnool and Chittoor districts, it added. The India Meteorological Department said severe heat wave conditions had been observed in these places on Sunday.

The Met department said heatwave conditions will prevail in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Jangaon, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Nalgonda and other districts of Telangana.

“The dry winds coming from the northwestern direction are the cause of the heat wave in both the states,” IMD Hyderabad meteorologist Raja Rao told The News Minute. He added that while maximum temperatures will continue to rise, there is no prospect of any unseasonal rainfall until monsoon begins.

A heatwave is also possible in parts of interior Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Vidarbha and West Rajasthan, the Met department said in another bulletin.