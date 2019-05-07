Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said she has asked the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria to look into reports of five Indian sailors being abducted by pirates.

“I have seen news reports about abduction of five Indian sailors by pirates in Nigeria,” Swaraj said on Twitter. “I am asking Indian High Commissioner to take this up at the highest level with Government of Nigeria for their release.” Swaraj has asked Indian High Commissioner Abhay Thakur to send her a report.

Last month, pirates had abducted five seafarers after taking their ship, MT Apecus, at Bonny Outer anchorage in Nigeria, The Times of India reported on May 1.

On April 24, Bhagyasree Das had alerted Swaraj on Twitter that her husband, Sudeep Kumar Choudhury, and four others were kidnapped on April 19. Five days later, Das tweeted again that there were no updates on her husband’s whereabouts and sought the minister’s help.

On April 30, Das alerted BJP spokesperson Jay Panda, seeking his intervention. She included links to news reports about the incident.

Hours later, the Indian High Commission in Nigeria responded to her, saying it was in “very close touch” with the Nigerian Navy and the police. “Concerned parties have made initial contact,” the Indian High Commission said on Twitter. “Caution is of utmost importance for everyone’s safety.”

