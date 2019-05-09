A look at the headlines right now:

Congress refutes Modi’s claim that Rajiv Gandhi used INS Viraat for holiday: Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said retired Vice Admiral Vinod Pasricha had clarified that Gandhi was on an official visit and not a holiday. AAP candidate Atishi accuses BJP of circulating derogatory pamphlet about her: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir countered the allegations by accusing CM Arvind Kejriwal of concocting the pamphlet for votes. Supreme Court to hear Ayodhya land dispute case tomorrow, may take up mediation panel report: The three-member committee reportedly submitted its interim report in a sealed cover on Monday. ‘Instructions to kill during 1984 anti-Sikh violence came from Rajiv Gandhi’s office,’ alleges BJP: The saffron party claimed that it was on record of Nanavati Commission, which investigated the acts of violence against the Sikh community. Supreme Court dismisses plea questioning Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship, allows him to contest polls: ‘Some company in some form has mentioned Rahul Gandhi as British citizen, so does he become British citizen?’ asked Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. Protests held in major cities against SC inquiry panel’s decision to exonerate CJI Ranjan Gogoi: A group of lawyers is sending copies of the sexual harassment law to all the judges of the Supreme Court as a mark of protest against the panel’s decision. SC rejects plea opposing Tamil Nadu’s decision to release convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: The petition was filed by families of those killed along with the former prime minister in 1991. Mamata Banerjee is insulting Constitution by refusing to accept me as prime minister, says Modi: Narendra Modi, who addressed an election rally in West Bengal’s Bankura district, accused the chief minister of working only for her family’s betterment. ‘Speeches, foreign trips, jumlebazi, did you do anything else?’ Arvind Kejriwal asks PM Modi: On Wednesday, Modi said the Aam Aadmi Party government had failed to deliver on its promises and tarnished the image of the common people. China warns of retaliation after US president threatens to raise tariffs on imports: Meanwhile, Donald Trump claimed that Beijing will be ‘paying’ because it ‘broke the deal’.