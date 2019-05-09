The big news: Congress slams Modi for claiming Rajiv Gandhi misused warship, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: AAP leader Atishi claimed BJP circulated derogatory pamphlets about her, and the SC will hear the Ayodhya land dispute case on Friday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress refutes Modi’s claim that Rajiv Gandhi used INS Viraat for holiday: Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said retired Vice Admiral Vinod Pasricha had clarified that Gandhi was on an official visit and not a holiday.
- AAP candidate Atishi accuses BJP of circulating derogatory pamphlet about her: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir countered the allegations by accusing CM Arvind Kejriwal of concocting the pamphlet for votes.
- Supreme Court to hear Ayodhya land dispute case tomorrow, may take up mediation panel report: The three-member committee reportedly submitted its interim report in a sealed cover on Monday.
- ‘Instructions to kill during 1984 anti-Sikh violence came from Rajiv Gandhi’s office,’ alleges BJP: The saffron party claimed that it was on record of Nanavati Commission, which investigated the acts of violence against the Sikh community.
- Supreme Court dismisses plea questioning Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship, allows him to contest polls: ‘Some company in some form has mentioned Rahul Gandhi as British citizen, so does he become British citizen?’ asked Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.
- Protests held in major cities against SC inquiry panel’s decision to exonerate CJI Ranjan Gogoi: A group of lawyers is sending copies of the sexual harassment law to all the judges of the Supreme Court as a mark of protest against the panel’s decision.
- SC rejects plea opposing Tamil Nadu’s decision to release convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: The petition was filed by families of those killed along with the former prime minister in 1991.
- Mamata Banerjee is insulting Constitution by refusing to accept me as prime minister, says Modi: Narendra Modi, who addressed an election rally in West Bengal’s Bankura district, accused the chief minister of working only for her family’s betterment.
- ‘Speeches, foreign trips, jumlebazi, did you do anything else?’ Arvind Kejriwal asks PM Modi: On Wednesday, Modi said the Aam Aadmi Party government had failed to deliver on its promises and tarnished the image of the common people.
- China warns of retaliation after US president threatens to raise tariffs on imports: Meanwhile, Donald Trump claimed that Beijing will be ‘paying’ because it ‘broke the deal’.