A suspected militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Amshipora-Ramnagri village in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning, said the police. “The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist is being ascertained,” an unidentified police spokesperson told PTI.

A police official said that the gunfight broke out after the security forces laid a siege following inputs about the presence of militants in the area. “The militants hiding in the area opened fire on the forces and the later returned the fire immediately which led to an encounter,” the official told Greater Kashmir.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. More details are awaited.

On May 3, the Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have killed three militants, including former Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani’s associate Lateef Dar alias Lateef Tiger, in Shopian district. The others were identified as Hizbul militants Tariq Sheikh and Shariq Nengroo.