A look at the headlines right now:

Rahul Gandhi pulls up Sam Pitroda for comment on 1984 violence: Sam Pitroda apologised but claimed the remark had been misrepresented. EC writes to Army on alleged malpractice in postal ballot system, defence spokesperson denies claim: The district election officer in Leh received a complaint alleging senior officers were seeking voting preferences of jawans over the phone. Etihad Airways among three to submit financial bid for Jet Airways: The SBI-led consortium of lenders is likely to evaluate the bids next week. Navjot Sidhu gets EC notice for derogatory remarks about Narendra Modi: The Congress leader has 24 hours to respond. SBI sold electoral bonds worth Rs 3,622 crore in March and April, shows RTI response: In April, most of the monetary instruments were issued in Mumbai, followed by Kolkata and New Delhi. Attorney general says he wanted different inquiry panel in CJI sexual harassment case but denies discord with Centre: After KK Venugopal reportedly wrote to the top court on the matter, the Centre asked him to clarify that it was his personal view, The Wire reported. SC issues notice on Kiran Bedi’s plea challenging Madras High Court order that curbed her powers: The high court had ruled in April that the Puducherry lieutenant governor does not have the power to interfere in the daily functioning of the government. Curfew imposed after 15 people injured in communal clashes in Hailakandi district: Three police constables were among those injured. Rahul Gandhi will be solely responsible if PM Modi returns to power, says Arvind Kejriwal: The Delhi chief minister accused the Congress of harming Opposition alliances around the country. ‘Time’ magazine cover story says PM Narendra Modi is India’s ‘divider-in-chief’: The article, written by novelist Aatish Taseer, wondered if India would be able to ‘endure another five years of a Modi government’. Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati said Narendra Modi calling SP-BSP alliance casteist is ‘laughable, immature’.