The big news: Rahul Gandhi rebukes Sam Pitroda for 1984 violence remark, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Defence official denies claim on malpractice in postal ballot system, and Etihad was among three bidders for stake in Jet Airways.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rahul Gandhi pulls up Sam Pitroda for comment on 1984 violence: Sam Pitroda apologised but claimed the remark had been misrepresented.
- EC writes to Army on alleged malpractice in postal ballot system, defence spokesperson denies claim: The district election officer in Leh received a complaint alleging senior officers were seeking voting preferences of jawans over the phone.
- Etihad Airways among three to submit financial bid for Jet Airways: The SBI-led consortium of lenders is likely to evaluate the bids next week.
- Navjot Sidhu gets EC notice for derogatory remarks about Narendra Modi: The Congress leader has 24 hours to respond.
- SBI sold electoral bonds worth Rs 3,622 crore in March and April, shows RTI response: In April, most of the monetary instruments were issued in Mumbai, followed by Kolkata and New Delhi.
- Attorney general says he wanted different inquiry panel in CJI sexual harassment case but denies discord with Centre: After KK Venugopal reportedly wrote to the top court on the matter, the Centre asked him to clarify that it was his personal view, The Wire reported.
- SC issues notice on Kiran Bedi’s plea challenging Madras High Court order that curbed her powers: The high court had ruled in April that the Puducherry lieutenant governor does not have the power to interfere in the daily functioning of the government.
- Curfew imposed after 15 people injured in communal clashes in Hailakandi district: Three police constables were among those injured.
- Rahul Gandhi will be solely responsible if PM Modi returns to power, says Arvind Kejriwal: The Delhi chief minister accused the Congress of harming Opposition alliances around the country.
- ‘Time’ magazine cover story says PM Narendra Modi is India’s ‘divider-in-chief’: The article, written by novelist Aatish Taseer, wondered if India would be able to ‘endure another five years of a Modi government’. Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati said Narendra Modi calling SP-BSP alliance casteist is ‘laughable, immature’.