All gunmen who stormed a five-star hotel in Gwadar in Pakistan on Saturday evening have been killed, officials said on Sunday. The armed men had entered the Pearl Continental Hotel and opened firing leading to a gun battle between the gunmen and security forces.

The toll is, however, unclear. According to a report in Dawn, three security guards were killed in the attack. AP reported that one hotel security guard and four militants were killed in the attack. However, PTI reported that three assailants and a security guard were killed.

A Baloch separatist group, the Baloch Liberation Army, claimed responsibility for the attack, AP reported. The group released pictures of the attackers.

The Pakistani military said troops have taken control of the area after killing the assailants and all the guests at hotel were safely evacuated. A search operation was under way in the area.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan issued a statement condemning the attack on Saturday. “Such attempts, especially in Balochistan, are an effort to sabotage our economic projects and prosperity,” he said, according to Reuters.

Gwadar is a port city in Balochistan district. The city is one of the main centres of activity under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, which is a part of China’s One Belt, One Road initiative.