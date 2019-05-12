Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on Saturday claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was spreading rumours about her health, and she invited him for a meal “if he had no other work to do”.

“Why are you spreading rumours about my health? If you have nothing to do, then come over and have a meal at my place,” Dikshit tweeted, listing out the benefits of accepting her invitation. “You can see how my health is, eat, and learn to contest the elections without spreading rumours,” her tweet in Hindi read.

अरे भाई @ArvindKejriwal, मेरी सेहत को ले कर क्यूँ ग़लत अफ़वाहें फैला रहे हो? अगर कोई काम नहीं हो तो आ जाओ भोजन पर। मेरी सेहत भी देख लेना, भोजन भी कर लेना और अफ़वाहें फैलाए बिना चुनाव लड़ना भी सीख लेना — Sheila Dikshit (@SheilaDikshit) May 11, 2019

Kejriwal responded, “When did I say anything about your health? Never. My family has taught me to respect elders.” Wishing her good health, he denied having said anything and recalled the time he visited her uninvited before she left for France to get aortic valve replacement surgery in August last year.

मैंने आपकी सेहत पर कब कुछ बोला? कभी नहीं। मेरे परिवार ने मुझे बुज़ुर्गों की इज़्ज़त करना सिखाया है। भगवान आपको अच्छी सेहत और लम्बी उम्र दे। जब आप अपने इलाज के लिए विदेश जा रहीं थीं तो मैं बिना बुलाए आपकी सेहत पूछने आपके घर आया था। बताइए आपके घर भोजन करने कब आऊँ? https://t.co/As1iBrLy0v — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 11, 2019

Kejriwal wrote back to Dikshit, accepting the invitation and asking her when he should come.

Kejriwal and Dikshit have been attacking each other repeatedly after talks for an alliance in Delhi failed between his Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.

He has been taking shots at the Congress leadership over the past few months, accusing it of sabotaging opposition unity by not agreeing to an alliance in the national election. On Friday, he said Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be responsible if Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power after the elections.

Kejriwal had replaced Dikshit’s three-term government in Delhi in 2014 briefly, and then became chief minister again with an election victory in 2015 that gave his party all but three seats in the Assembly.

Dikshit is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from North East Delhi as it votes in the sixth phase on Sunday.