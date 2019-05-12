The big news: Sixth phase of polling records 63% turnout, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Opposition mocked Modi’s claim about ordering the Balakot strikes despite bad weather, and the PM said ‘cleansing’ in J&K was his job.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Violence mars sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, EVM problems reported in Delhi: According to the Election Commission’s figures as of 9 pm, the penultimate round of parliamentary elections recorded a 63% turnout.
- Opposition mocks PM’s claim about ordering Balakot airstrikes despite bad weather: The CPI(M) urged the Election Commission to take action against Narendra Modi.
- ‘Will my jawan ask EC before killing terrorists?’ Narendra Modi says ‘cleansing’ in J&K is his job: The prime minister was referring to a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning, in which two militants were killed.
- Curfew extended in Assam’s Hailakandi district after Friday’s communal clash, Army stages flag march: The curfew was imposed after a Muslim man was killed in a communal clash in the area on Friday, and 14 people were injured in the violence.
- Manmohan Singh did nothing when Pakistan beheaded five Indian soldiers in 2013, alleges Amit Shah: The BJP president criticised National Conference leader Omar Abdullah for demanding a separate prime minister for Kashmir.
- ‘My 45 years of toil, not Khan Market gang, created my image, you cannot dismantle it,’ says Modi: In an interview with ‘The Indian Express’, Modi said his allegation about Rajiv Gandhi using a naval ship for a vacation came after a remark by Rahul Gandhi.
- In West Bengal, BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh and state party chief Dilip Ghosh allege TMC workers attacked them: The poll panel has asked the West Medinipur district magistrate to submit reports on allegations levelled by Bharati Ghosh, who is contesting from Ghatal.
- Priyanka Gandhi says it is ‘very clear’ that BJP will be defeated: Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi told the media after casting his vote that ‘love will win’.
- Dharmendra says he would not have let son contest polls had he known Sunil Jakhar is in the fray: The veteran actor, whose son Sunny Deol is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Punjab’s Gurdaspur seat, was close to the Congress leader’s father.
- Lawyer Prashant Bhushan notifies Centre about alleged violation of 2010 order banning Bt brinjal: Activists said the government should hold the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee responsible for the alleged cultivation of the crop in Haryana.