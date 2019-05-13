A look at the headlines right now:

In IPL 2019 final, Mumbai Indians defeat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run to win record fourth title: With two deliveries needed from the last ball of the match, Malinga trapped Shardul Thakur leg-before. Violence mars sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, EVM problems reported in Delhi: According to the Election Commission’s figures as of 9 pm, the penultimate round of parliamentary elections recorded a 63% turnout. NITI Aayog didn’t violate poll code by sharing data with PMO for campaigns, says Election Commission: The poll panel said the prime minister was exempted from a provision that barred ministers from combining official visits and campaigning. ‘Will Modi hang himself if Congress gets over 40 seats’, asks Mallikarjun Kharge: BJP leaders criticised Kharge and demanded an apology from the senior Congress leader. ‘Will my jawan ask EC before killing terrorists?’ Narendra Modi says ‘cleansing’ in J&K is his job: The prime minister was referring to a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning, in which two militants were killed.

Curfew extended in Assam’s Hailakandi district after Friday’s communal clash, Army stages flag march: The curfew was imposed after a Muslim man was killed in a communal clash in the area on Friday, and 14 people were injured in the violence. Manmohan Singh did nothing when Pakistan beheaded five Indian soldiers in 2013, alleges Amit Shah: The BJP president criticised National Conference leader Omar Abdullah for demanding a separate prime minister for Kashmir. In West Bengal, BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh and state party chief Dilip Ghosh allege TMC workers attacked them: The poll panel has asked the West Medinipur district magistrate to submit reports on allegations levelled by Bharati Ghosh, who is contesting from Ghatal.

Priyanka Gandhi says it is ‘very clear’ that BJP will be defeated: Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi told the media after casting his vote that ‘love will win’. Lawyer Prashant Bhushan notifies Centre about alleged violation of 2010 order banning Bt brinjal: Activists said the government should hold the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee responsible for the alleged cultivation of the crop in Haryana.