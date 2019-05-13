The big news: Mumbai Indians defeat Chennai to win record fourth IPL title, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections took place on Sunday, and EC found no violation of poll code in NITI Aayog’s communication with PMO.
- In IPL 2019 final, Mumbai Indians defeat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run to win record fourth title: With two deliveries needed from the last ball of the match, Malinga trapped Shardul Thakur leg-before.
- Violence mars sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, EVM problems reported in Delhi: According to the Election Commission’s figures as of 9 pm, the penultimate round of parliamentary elections recorded a 63% turnout.
- NITI Aayog didn’t violate poll code by sharing data with PMO for campaigns, says Election Commission: The poll panel said the prime minister was exempted from a provision that barred ministers from combining official visits and campaigning.
- ‘Will Modi hang himself if Congress gets over 40 seats’, asks Mallikarjun Kharge: BJP leaders criticised Kharge and demanded an apology from the senior Congress leader.
- ‘Will my jawan ask EC before killing terrorists?’ Narendra Modi says ‘cleansing’ in J&K is his job: The prime minister was referring to a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning, in which two militants were killed.
- Curfew extended in Assam’s Hailakandi district after Friday’s communal clash, Army stages flag march: The curfew was imposed after a Muslim man was killed in a communal clash in the area on Friday, and 14 people were injured in the violence.
- Manmohan Singh did nothing when Pakistan beheaded five Indian soldiers in 2013, alleges Amit Shah: The BJP president criticised National Conference leader Omar Abdullah for demanding a separate prime minister for Kashmir.
- In West Bengal, BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh and state party chief Dilip Ghosh allege TMC workers attacked them: The poll panel has asked the West Medinipur district magistrate to submit reports on allegations levelled by Bharati Ghosh, who is contesting from Ghatal.
- Priyanka Gandhi says it is ‘very clear’ that BJP will be defeated: Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi told the media after casting his vote that ‘love will win’.
- Lawyer Prashant Bhushan notifies Centre about alleged violation of 2010 order banning Bt brinjal: Activists said the government should hold the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee responsible for the alleged cultivation of the crop in Haryana.