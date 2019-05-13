Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday said Nathuram Godse was independent India’s first terrorist and he was a Hindu, reported PTI. The Makkal Needhi Maiyam founder made the remark during election campaign in Aravakurichi Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu.

He clarified that he was not saying so because there were many Muslims in the crowd. “I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. I am here seeking answers for that murder,” he said, referring to Gandhi’s assassination by Godse in 1948.

At the Aravakurichi rally, Haasan said he was one of those who wished for an India with equality. “I want the three colours in the tricolour to remain intact,” he added.

Aravakurichi is one of the four Assembly constituencies where bye-polls are scheduled on May 19. Haasan’s party has fielded S Mohanraj.

Haasan had triggered controversy when he had referred to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as Azad Kashmir and had supported a plebiscite in Kashmir. Later, he claimed that his statements were taken out of context.

In November 2017, Haasan faced flak for his comments on “Hindu terrorism”. He had accused the Hindu right wing of using violence and alleged that terrorism had now spread to their camp. “Earlier, the Hindu right would not indulge in violence, but instead had debates,” Haasan had written in Tamil magazine Vikatan. “But once this tactic failed, they started using muscle power instead of dialogue. They too have started using violence. They can no longer say ‘Can you show me a Hindu Terrorist?’”