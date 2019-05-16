The big news: Election Commission cuts short campaigning time in Bengal, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: At least 12 people were injured in an explosion in Guwahati, and Donald Trump declared national emergency over threats to telecom.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Campaigning in West Bengal will end at 10 pm on Thursday, says poll panel: Mamata Banerjee claimed EC’s decision to ban campaigning in Bengal from Friday is unconstitutional.
- At least 12 injured in explosion on Zoo Road: Assam Police chief Kuladhar Saikia said it is not yet clear who was responsible for the explosion.
- Donald Trump declares national emergency over ‘threats’ to US telecom firms: The president signed an executive order that effectively bars US firms from using foreign equipment believed to pose a national security risk.
- Rahul Gandhi tweets morphed dictionary entry for new word to mock Narendra Modi: The word is defined as the act of lying incessantly, habitually and without respite.
- SC censures West Bengal government for delaying release of BJP leader arrested in the Mamata Banerjee meme case: Priyanka Sharma was let off on Wednesday morning, after which she said she would not apologise though she was asked to sign a letter of apology.
- Monsoon likely to be delayed; expected to arrive in Kerala on June 6, says Met department: This is the third instance of monsoon arriving late since 2014.
- Kamal Haasan says his comment about Nathuram Godse was a ‘historical truth’: His party Makkal Needhi Maiam claimed the remark was ‘taken completely out of context’.
- J&K High Court directs police chief to file status report by Friday in Bandipora rape case: A three-year-old was allegedly abducted and raped on May 8, following which protests erupted in several parts of the Kashmir Valley.
- Air India starts inquiry after pilot alleges sexual harassment by captain: The complaint said the incident occurred on May 5 when they had travelled to Hyderabad together for training.
- Birthday celebrations in public temporarily banned by Surat Police: The order was issued after many people complained about strangers harassing them and smearing them with cakes, the police said.