A look at the headlines right now:

Campaigning in West Bengal will end at 10 pm on Thursday, says poll panel: Mamata Banerjee claimed EC’s decision to ban campaigning in Bengal from Friday is unconstitutional. At least 12 injured in explosion on Zoo Road: Assam Police chief Kuladhar Saikia said it is not yet clear who was responsible for the explosion. Donald Trump declares national emergency over ‘threats’ to US telecom firms: The president signed an executive order that effectively bars US firms from using foreign equipment believed to pose a national security risk. Rahul Gandhi tweets morphed dictionary entry for new word to mock Narendra Modi: The word is defined as the act of lying incessantly, habitually and without respite. SC censures West Bengal government for delaying release of BJP leader arrested in the Mamata Banerjee meme case: Priyanka Sharma was let off on Wednesday morning, after which she said she would not apologise though she was asked to sign a letter of apology. Monsoon likely to be delayed; expected to arrive in Kerala on June 6, says Met department: This is the third instance of monsoon arriving late since 2014. Kamal Haasan says his comment about Nathuram Godse was a ‘historical truth’: His party Makkal Needhi Maiam claimed the remark was ‘taken completely out of context’. J&K High Court directs police chief to file status report by Friday in Bandipora rape case: A three-year-old was allegedly abducted and raped on May 8, following which protests erupted in several parts of the Kashmir Valley. Air India starts inquiry after pilot alleges sexual harassment by captain: The complaint said the incident occurred on May 5 when they had travelled to Hyderabad together for training. Birthday celebrations in public temporarily banned by Surat Police: The order was issued after many people complained about strangers harassing them and smearing them with cakes, the police said.