Three militants, a soldier and a civilian were were killed in an encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning, police said in a statement. Three soldiers and a civilian were also injured, according to Kashmir Reader. The Jammu and Kashmir Police said the encounter is still under way.

Police said the militants were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed. The militants were identified as Naseer Pandith of Kareemabad Pulwama, Umar Mir of Shopian and a Pakistani named Khalid, police said based on material recovered from the site of encounter. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Dalipora following specific information about the presence of militants in the area. The encounter ensued after suspected militants fired upon personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force, Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group while security forces were evacuating civilians.

Police said Pandith faced several cases “for planning and executing terror attacks” in the area after joining Jaish-e-Mohammed. “He was also involved in the killing of a policeman Mohammad Yaqoob Shah of Pulwama in 2018 on the eve of Eid,” police said.

Khalid operated as a commander of the Jaish and faced terror crime cases as well, while Mir was involved in terror attacks.

Police said Army jawan Sandeep and a civilian identified as Rayees Dar were killed in the encounter. A civilian who was injured during the encounter has been identified as Younis Ahmad Dar, a resident of Dalipora, GNS Kashmir reported. He received bullet wound in his thigh, reported Global News Service.

Authorities have snapped internet services in Pulwama.