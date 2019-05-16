The Mumbai Police have arrested a 38-year-old homoeopathic doctor for allegedly posting “anti-Hindu” and “anti-Brahminical” comments and posts on Facebook, The Indian Express reported on Thursday.

According to ANI, Sunil Kumar Nishad was arrested on Wednesday for posting derogatory comments about the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur.

The police registered a First Information Report against the doctor on May 11 on the basis of a complaint filed a person identified as Ravindra Tiwari, who claims to be a social activist. Nishad was arrested from the Mumbai sessions court, which he had approached for anticipatory bail. The police were reportedly looking for him for two days.

“Based on the statement given by Tiwari, we registered an FIR under Section 295 (A) of the IPC [deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs],” said senior Inspector Vilas Jadhav.

Tiwari told The Indian Express that Nishad had been writing against Hindus and Brahmins on social media for the past two years. “Over the past few days, he kept posting derogatory posts, so we decided to approach the police and give a written application,” he said. “The police were very cooperative and registered an FIR the next day.” Another person had registered a police complaint six months ago, Tiwari added.

According to Nishad’s Facebook page, he is a member of the Minority Communities Employees Federation, or BAMCEF. The organisation was founded by Bahujan Samaj Party leader Kanshi Ram.

In some of his posts, Nishad questioned the efficacy of Electronic Voting Machines and also criticised Pragya Singh Thakur, among others, The Indian Express reported. The court proceedings were scheduled to begin on Thursday.