Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday criticised Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur for her remarks on Nathuram Godse. Thakur had on Friday claimed that Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, was a “deshbhakt” (patriot).

“This is worthy of condemnation,” he told reporters when asked about Thakur’s remarks, according to ABP News. “We cannot tolerate all this.” The Janata Dal (United) is an ally of the BJP.

Kumar said that the BJP should consider expelling Thakur from the party. However, he quickly added that this decision was the BJP’s internal matter. “However, as far as the country, or our party [Janata Dal United] is concerned, there is no question of us tolerating any such statement.”

Kumar said, in a response to a question, that the Janata Dal (United) does not compromise with crime, corruption or communalism.

Several Opposition leaders have criticised Thakur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he will never be able to forgive the BJP leader for calling Gandhi’s assassin a patriot.

The BJP has condemned Thakur’s statement and asked her to apologise publicly. Thakur initially said she agreed with the party line and late at night she apologised in a tweet. She is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case.

The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections is being held on Sunday. The results for all phases will be declared on May 23.