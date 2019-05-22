Election watch: Opposition raises concerns about EVMs, BJP calls it excuse to explain impending loss
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
India’s seven-phase General Elections concluded on May 19, and the results are due on May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here. Here is all our election news coverage.
Representatives of 21 Opposition parties on Tuesday reiterated their demands related to the electronic voting machines and voter verified paper audit trail slips to the Election Commission. Later in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party criticised the Opposition for raising such doubts, and urged it to accept defeat with grace.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Tuesday met leaders of National Democratic Alliance allies and ministers to “thank them for their service to the nation”.
Live updates
8.54 am: Election Commission sets up a 24-hour EVM control room at Nirvachan Sadan to monitor complaints related to EVMs during counting, reports NDTV.
8.52 am: BJP Kerala unit president PS Sreedharan Pillai says the party will sue and prosecute CPM’s Thomas Isaac for his defamatory statement. “I have claimed Rs 10 crore as compensation besides seeking criminal prosecution against Isaac,” Pillai tells ANI.
On May 6, Isaac had alleged that Pillai is making use of his position as BJP state president to stall development in Kerala. “Sreedharan Pillai, who tried to disrupt development of National Highway in Kerala, should be treated as a public enemy of state.” Issac had said.
8.45 am: Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti says the silence of the Election Commission is worrying. “Worrying that despite solid evidence about EVMs being switched, Election Commission hasn’t clarified any of these concerns,” she tweets. “A farcical wave backed by dubious exit polls followed by manipulating EVMs is another Balakot in the making.”
8.25 am: The Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh plans to reopen a murder case from 2007 in which Bharatiya Janata Party’s Pragya Singh Thakur is among the accused, reports PTI. Thakur and seven others were acquitted in the case, which pertains to the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker Sunil Joshi, due to lack of evidence.
8.23 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets leaders of his ruling alliance and expresses concerns over the doubts raised by the Opposition parties about electronic voting machines, reports PTI. After the meeting on Tuesday evening, Home Minister Rajnath Singh tells reporters that Modi had called it a “needless controversy”.
8.20 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- The Election Commission of India decided on Tuesday that dissenting views in cases of Model Code of Conduct violations would not be made public, PTI reported. The commission said dissent notes will only be included in internal files, which has been the practice.
- Rashtriya Lok Samta Party chief and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday said the people of Bihar and his party’s allies in the Opposition alliance should protect votes even if they have to pick up arms to do so, ABP News reported. He was addressing a press conference in Patna after Opposition parties alleged attempts were being made to manipulate Lok Sabha election results to favour the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance.
- The Bahujan Samaj Party on Tuesday suspended its senior leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Ramvir Upadhyay for “anti-party activities”, PTI reported. He has also been removed as the party’s chief whip in the state Assembly, said party General Secretary Mewalal Gautam.