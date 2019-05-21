Election watch: Priyanka Gandhi asks Congress workers to ignore exit polls, guard counting centres
8.54 am: Karnataka Congress leader Roshan Baig appeals to Muslims to “join hands with the BJP” if the need arises, PTI reports. “Well if NDA is coming back to power, I humbly appeal to Muslim brothers to learn to compromise with the situation,” he says, referring to the exit polls. Baig adds that the Congress gave only one ticket to a Muslim candidate in the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka.
8.50 am: Some Opposition leaders have alleged that there are reports of electronic voting machines being moved at certain places. Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha tweets: “Is our worst fears coming true? What is the Election Commission doing?” Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav retweets a video of a purported attempt at booth capturing, and says the poll panel must respond as soon as possible.
8.47 am: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, in an audio message, asks party workers not to be disheartened by exit polls. She also tells them to remain alert outside counting centres and strong rooms. Most exit polls have predicted a majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance.
8.44 am: Opposition leaders will meet Election Commission officials on Tuesday to discuss tallying paper trail of votes, or VVPATs, with electronic voting machine figures.
8.41 am: Chandrababu Naidu and other Opposition leaders will hold a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, ANI reports.
8.39 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday. The meeting came a day after exit polls predicted a comfortable victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance. Naidu and other Opposition leaders will meet the Election Commission on Tuesday to discuss VVPATs.
- Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath agreed to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s demand for a floor test in the Assembly after the saffron party claimed that the Congress government was now in minority.
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami dismissed exit poll predictions that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam would not do well in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He said there were similar predictions of him losing in the state Assembly elections of 2016, but he proved them wrong.
- Finance Minister Arun Jaitley criticised the Opposition for questioning the accuracy of exit polls. Jaitley said voters do not trust “Coalition of Rivals”, to elect a hung Parliament, nor do they believe in fake issues.
- Bharatiya Janata Party leader and terror-accused Pragya Singh Thakur claimed that she was observing silence for three days as a mark of penance for her comments during campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She contested the Lok Sabha elections from Bhopal constituency in Madhya Pradesh.
- The Shiv Sena mocked the Opposition for trying to form a grand alliance to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party out of power at the Centre following the Lok Sabha election results. The Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana that the country cannot afford a government that “crawls on many crutches”.