Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said that his administration wants the President’s rule in the state to end.

Malik was at the inauguration of the second phase of the Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover. He was responding to queries on whether officials in his administration were not looking forward to the transfer of power to an elected government in Kashmir. “We want this [President’s Rule] to end as soon as possible,” Malik told reporters. “The final call on holding Assembly elections in the state will be taken by the Election Commission.”

On May 17, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said that the decision to hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir would rest with the Election Commission, PTI reported. He also hinted that a decision could be declared after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were over.

On June 19, 2018, Jammu and Kashmir was put under Governor’s rule after the coalition government between the Peoples Democratic Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party collapsed as the BJP withdrew from the alliance. Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti resigned as chief minister soon after the announcement.

On December 19, 2018, the Jammu and Kashmir put under President’s Rule, which remained in place for six months.