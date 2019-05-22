A look at the headlines right now:

Centre asks states to remain alert on counting day, claims calls given to ‘incite violence’: The home ministry asked states to take adequate measures where electronic voting machines are kept, and in the venues where votes are counted. EC says counting process will not be changed, rejects Opposition demand on VVPAT verification: The poll panel said it was not feasible to accede to the demand that VVPAT slips of randomly-selected polling stations be verified before votes are counted. BJP President Amit Shah, meanwhile, said the Opposition was tarnishing the image of India’s democracy by doubting EVMs. Pulwama attack, Sri Lanka blasts made India determined to fight terrorism, says Sushma Swaraj: The Union minister made the statement while addressing a meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Kyrgyzstan. ‘Is Supreme Court also involved in rigging?’ asks Congress leader Udit Raj: Raj said he was not levelling allegations against the top court, but only raising concerns. Rafale deal case petitioners say Centre ‘deliberately misled’ the Supreme Court: The petitioners labelled the government’s claim that an investigation into the deal would compromise national security as ‘self-serving’. Six dead and over 200 injured in violent protests in Jakarta against Widodo’s re-election: The presidential election results, which were announced on Tuesday, showed that Joko Widodo had defeated his nearest rival, winning 55.5% of the votes. Jammu and Kashmir administration wants President’s rule to end as soon as possible, says governor: Malik was responding to whether officials in his administration were not keen on power transfer to an elected government. Adani Group has decided to withdraw all defamation cases against ‘The Wire’, says report: The company had filed a civil defamation plea for an article published on SEZs, and a criminal complaint for IOCL and GAIL investments in the Adani Group. Security forces launched crackdown on militants after Arunachal Pradesh MLA shot dead, says Rijiju: He said military operations were not a permanent solution as they can result in ‘collateral damage’ and become human rights issues. Centre clears names of four judges for elevation to Supreme Court, say reports: Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Aniruddha Bose and AS Bopanna have been cleared for appointment to the top court.