Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said the members of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s Cabinet from the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) have reaffirmed their commitment to the coalition. His statement followed reports about the collapse of the state government government following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s massive win in the Lok Sabha elections.

Parameshwara said Kumaraswamy would continue as chief minister. “The Lok Sabha election verdict doesn’t affect our state government in any way,” he tweeted. “We have an elected majority and all of us have reaffirmed our commitment to the coalition. Any attempts to destabilise the government will be futile.”

Earlier in the afternoon, state Congress leader Siddaramaiah dismissed speculation about threats to the ruling alliance. “This government will survive,” The News Minute quoted Siddaramaiah as saying. “I am telling you, it will survive 100%. The parliamentary election results will not affect the coalition. There are no doubts about it.”

Minister for Urban Development and Housing in Karnataka UT Khader also refuted the possibility of the state coalition’s collapse. “We are only going to discuss what went wrong and what we need to do to become strong,” Khader said. “No, Kumaraswamy is not resigning and the coalition government will continue.”

Bengaluru MP DK Suresh told the news website that the state government would complete its five-year term. “Yes, the people have delivered their verdict,” Suresh said. “At a time like this, we need to discuss why this happened. We need to sit own with party workers and chalk out strategies. We are injured, we have enough doctors to heal the wounds. Kumaraswamy will not resign.”

Soon after the results on Thursday, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, admitting that the numbers were unexpected. He also thanked all the workers of the coalition parties for their support during the elections. “Leaders of both parties of the coalition will hold a discussion about the loss of Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition candidates,” Kumaraswamy tweeted. “Our party has seen many victories and losses over the years and party workers need not lose heart on this loss. Let us strive to strengthen the party in the days ahead.”

The Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) won only one seat each in the Lok Sabha elections.

There has been turmoil in the coalition government over the last several months. The Congress issued a show cause notice to senior leader Roshan Baig on Tuesday after he said party leaders in Karnataka should be held responsible if the Congress performs poorly in the Lok Sabha elections. On May 10, Yeddyurappa had said that 20 Congress legislators were disgruntled with their party’s coalition and might quit soon.