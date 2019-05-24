The big news: Narendra Modi resigns as PM, 16th Lok Sabha dissolved, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: At least 18 people died in a fire at a commercial building in Surat, and British Prime Minister Theresa May will resign on June 7.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Union Cabinet passes resolution to dissolve the 16th Lok Sabha, Narendra Modi resigns as PM: The NDA Parliamentary party will meet on Saturday, and is likely to formally endorse Modi as the prime minister.
- At least 18 die after fire breaks out at a coaching centre in Surat: Several people were injured or killed when they tried to jump out of the building while trying to save themselves.
- British PM Theresa May to step down on June 7, indicates she has lost her party’s support: However, the European Union said May’s resignation does nothing to change its position on the Brexit deal.
- Supreme Court at full strength as four new judges take oath: The Supreme Court will have a judge belonging to the Scheduled Caste category after about a decade.
- Kashmir’s top militant Zakir Musa killed in encounter in Tral, say police: Authorities have imposed curfew in some parts of the Valley after protests broke out in Shopian, Pulwama, Awantipora and Srinagar.
- No talks with Pakistan till it stops supporting terrorism, says Indian envoy to United States: Harsh Vardhan Shringla said India can no longer deal with Islamabad’s ‘double-handed policy’ of supporting terrorism and talking about peace.
- AIADMK government survives by winning nine seats in bye-elections, DMK wins 13: The ruling party’s tally in the Assembly is now 123, while the Opposition DMK has 101 members.
- BJP’s Maneka Gandhi ekes out a narrow victory in Sultanpur, her son Varun Gandhi wins Pilibhit: The Union minister secured 45.1% of the votes, while her nearest rival Chandra Bhadra Singh of the BSP had 44.45% vote share.
- Smriti Irani thanks people of UP seat for electing her, says its a ‘new dawn for Amethi’: The Union minister defeated Congress President Rahul Gandhi by a margin of 55,120 votes.
- North Korea says nuclear talks with US will ‘never resume’ till it changes position on disarmament: Pyongyang warned that the nuclear problem would never be resolved without a ‘new method of calculation’.