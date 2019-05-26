Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath as prime minister at 7 pm on Thursday, according to multiple news reports. The members of the Union Cabinet will also be sworn in at the event at Rashtrapati Bhavan, ANI reported.

Modi was appointed prime minister by President Ram Nath Kovind for a second term after his name was endorsed at a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance’s parliamentary party on Saturday, a day after the Cabinet dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha.

The Bharatiya Janata Party alone won 303 seats out of the 542 seats in the General Elections while the primary Opposition party, the Congress, secured only 52 seats. It is not enough for it to claim the post of the Leader of Opposition in the new House.

Narendra Modi to take oath as PM on 30th May at 7pm, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Members of Union Council of Ministers to also take oath. pic.twitter.com/qC2kTE35fE — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2019

On Saturday, an NDA delegation led by BJP President Amit Shah called on President Kovind and handed over a letter stating that Modi had been elected leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party. Letters of support from NDA constituent parties were also handed over to the president. Modi then went to meet the president around 9 pm and staked his claim to form the government.

Kovind invited him to form the government, and asked Modi to “advise him about the names of others to be appointed members of the Union Council of Ministers” and “indicate the date and time of the swearing-in-ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan”.