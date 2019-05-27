The Uttar Pradesh Police in Amethi on Monday arrested three of five suspects in connection with the murder of Surendra Singh, a close aide of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Smriti Irani, PTI reported.

“We have arrested three suspects in the Amethi murder case, while two suspects are still absconding,” Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Om Prakash Singh said. “As many as seven persons were taken into custody and they were interrogated. Among those, there were three who were linked with the incident.”

Fifty-year-old Surendra Singh, a village head, was shot dead by two unidentified persons around 11.30 pm on Saturday.

The police had filed a first information report against five persons. The state police chief had earlier said he was hopeful of investigators solving the case within 12 hours as demanded by Chief Minister Adityanath.

Jamo police station house officer had said Wasim, Nasim, Golu and Ramchandra have been booked for Surendra Singh’s murder. The fifth accused, Dharamnath Gupta, who the FIR alleges was part of the conspiracy, has also been charged.

Smriti Irani, who wrested the Amethi Lok Sabha seat from Congress President Rahul Gandhi, attended Surendra Singh’s funeral on Sunday and was also one of the pall-bearers. She asked party workers to “exercise restraint”. “My request is to all party workers is that we should exercise restraint,” she told the media. The newly-elected MP said she would personally ensure that Singh’s culprits receive the death penalty.