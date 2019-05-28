A man in his fifties killed two people, including a schoolgirl, and injured 15 at a bus stop in Japan’s Capital Tokyo on Tuesday before stabbing himself to death, Japan Today reported. Most of the injured are girls from a private Catholic elementary school in Kawasaki.

Eyewitnesses said the accused was heard shouting, “I’m gonna kill you” during the attack. The police have found two knives at the site of the attack and are trying to ascertain his identity. Officials from the Catholic school said they would hold a press conference later in the day.

Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump, who is in Japan on an official visit, extended his condolences to the victims. “On behalf of the first lady and myself, I want to take a moment to send our prayers and sympathy to the victims of the stabbing attack this morning,” Trump said. “All Americans stand with the people of Japan and grieve for the victims and for their families.