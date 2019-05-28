An all-women crew of the Indian Air Force flew a medium-lift helicopter on Monday for the first time in India, PTI reported.

The crew comprised Flight Lieutenant Parul Bhardwaj, who was led the team, Flying Officer Aman Nidhi and Flight Lieutenant Hina Jaiswal. “The all women crew flew a Mi-17 V5 helicopter for a Battle Inoculation Training mission taking off and landing from restricted areas at a forward air base in South Western air command,” the Air Force said in a press setatement.

Bhardwaj is the first woman pilot to fly the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, while Jaiswal is the first woman flight engineer of the Indian Air Force. Nidhi is the first woman Indian Air Force pilot from Jharkhand.

The helicopter was certified airworthy by Squadron Leader Richa Adhikari, who is the unit engineering officer.