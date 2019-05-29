The Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned two officials of the West Bengal Police in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam, PTI quoted unidentified officials as saying on Tuesday.

Former Deputy Commissioner of Bidhannagar Commissionerate Arnab Ghosh and senior police official Dilip Hazra – they were part of the state police’s Special Investigation Team that looked into the Saradha ponzi scheme – have been summoned to the investigation agency’s Kolkata office on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the CBI sent “necessary documents” to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s office, a day after he failed to appear for questioning before the agency in connection with the scam, PTI reported. The investigating agency is seeking Kumar’s custodial interrogation in connection with the scam as he was heading the SIT before the CBI took over in 2014. Kumar is accused of tampering with evidence.

The former Kolkata police commissioner was summoned to the CBI’s office on Monday for questioning but did not appear, saying he is on leave. Kumar was reinstated as the additional director general of the state Criminal Investigation Department on Sunday. The day before, the CBI had issued a lookout notice against Kumar to prevent him from leaving the country.

The Saradha company ran several ponzi schemes in West Bengal, allegedly defrauding lakhs of people. Thousands of crores of rupees were lost after the scheme collapsed in 2013. Its promoter Sudipta Sen was arrested in 2013.

The CBI on Tuesday questioned Prabhakar Nath, who was the first investigating officer in the case. Nath was also part of the state government’s Special Investigation Team. “Nath was issued summons earlier too, but he ignored them,” an unidentified CBI officer told the Hindustan Times. “He was mainly questioned on who he reported to in the SIT and what specific instructions were given to him.”