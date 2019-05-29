A look at the headlines right now:

Arun Jaitley requests Narendra Modi not to assign him Cabinet role because of health problems: The Union finance minister said he will be available to work informally to support the government and the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee changes her mind, says she will not attend Narendra Modi’s swearing-in: This comes after reports claimed 54 people related to BJP workers who were killed in alleged political violence in West Bengal were invited to the event. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MLA Manirul Islam and four other party leaders joined the BJP today. Congress workers hold hunger strike outside Rahul Gandhi’s home to convince him against resigning: Senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit also said she plans to lead a group of party workers outside Gandhi’s residence. Abhishek Manu Singhvi said Rahul Gandhi should go on a nationwide tour to connect with people.

Three doctors in connection with medical student’s suicide sent to Mumbai Police custody till May 31: Prosecution argued they had to be interrogated to establish if they misplaced or destroyed a suicide note purportedly left by Tadvi.

India dropped from US currency monitoring watch list, five new countries added: The treasury department kept China on the list but decided against naming it a currency manipulator. CEC Sunil Arora indicates that Ashok Lavasa could have spoken out about rift in the Election Commission after polls: On May 18, Lavasa said he had recused himself from hearing complaints of violations of the Model Code of Conduct, as his minority view was not being recorded.

Huawei files motion in US court, seeks summary judgement in lawsuit against ban on its products: The Chinese technology giant claimed that Section 889 of the NDAA legislation, which prohibits federal agencies from buying its products, is unconstitutional.

Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s response on plea to implement two-child policy: The bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Brijesh Sethi asked the government what action has been taken to control the country’s population.

Main accused in Barabanki hooch tragedy arrested after police encounter: The toll has gone up to 16, while 38 people are undergoing treatment.

Playwright and journalist Annie Zaidi wins Nine Dots Prize worth $100,000 for her essay: Zaidi’s book based on her essay titled ‘Bread, Cement, Cactus’ will be published by Cambridge University Press in May 2020.

