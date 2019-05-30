The big news: Narendra Modi to take oath today as PM for second term, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Trinamool Congress MLA Manirul Islam joined the BJP, and Congress workers held hunger strike to convince Rahul Gandhi against resigning.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi pays tributes at Mahatma Gandhi memorial before swearing-in ceremony as PM: Nearly 8,000 guests will attend the event, which begins at 7 pm, including leaders of BIMSTEC countries.
- Trinamool Congress MLA Manirul Islam, four other party leaders join BJP: Mukul Roy claimed that the saffron party was communicating with more than 100 Trinamool Congress lawmakers.
- Congress workers hold hunger strike outside Rahul Gandhi’s home to convince him against resigning: Senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit also said she plans to lead a group of party workers outside Gandhi’s residence.
- Narendra Modi visits Arun Jaitley after he opts out of Cabinet position in BJP’s second term: The visit came amid speculation that the prime minister will ask Jaitley to reconsider his decision.
- Heatwave conditions intensify across country, Chandrapur in Maharashtra records 48°C: In Rajasthan, temperatures soared to the season’s highest in Churu at 47.3°C.
- Arun Jaitley requests Narendra Modi not to assign him Cabinet role because of health problems: Modi visited Jaitley soon after the latter made the request to be left out of Cabinet.
- BJP leader Usha Thakur calls Nathuram Godse a ‘nationalist’, says he was concerned about nation: She claimed that the circumstances in which Godse assassinated Mahatma Gandhi are only known to him and people should not even comment about it now.
- Lost elections as they were seen as a fight between Modi and Rahul Gandhi, claims Arvind Kejriwal: Another reason for the defeat was that the overall atmosphere that prevailed in the country ‘rubbed off on Delhi as well’, the Aam Aadmi Party chief said.
- Several Indian weightlifters caught for doping violation, confirms federation: The details of the lifters, who were randomly tested during the National weightlifting championships, are not yet known.
- Eight men booked for allegedly killing woman’s son after trying to rape her in Bharatpur: The police said the eight-year-old had tried to stop them from raping his mother.