A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Narendra Modi pays tributes at Mahatma Gandhi memorial before swearing-in ceremony as PM: Nearly 8,000 guests will attend the event, which begins at 7 pm, including leaders of BIMSTEC countries.  
  2. Trinamool Congress MLA Manirul Islam, four other party leaders join BJP: Mukul Roy claimed that the saffron party was communicating with more than 100 Trinamool Congress lawmakers.  
  3. Congress workers hold hunger strike outside Rahul Gandhi’s home to convince him against resigning: Senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit also said she plans to lead a group of party workers outside Gandhi’s residence.  
  4. Narendra Modi visits Arun Jaitley after he opts out of Cabinet position in BJP’s second term: The visit came amid speculation that the prime minister will ask Jaitley to reconsider his decision.
  5. Heatwave conditions intensify across country, Chandrapur in Maharashtra records 48°C: In Rajasthan, temperatures soared to the season’s highest in Churu at 47.3°C.
  6. Arun Jaitley requests Narendra Modi not to assign him Cabinet role because of health problems: Modi visited Jaitley soon after the latter made the request to be left out of Cabinet.
  7. BJP leader Usha Thakur calls Nathuram Godse a ‘nationalist’, says he was concerned about nation: She claimed that the circumstances in which Godse assassinated Mahatma Gandhi are only known to him and people should not even comment about it now.  
  8. Lost elections as they were seen as a fight between Modi and Rahul Gandhi, claims Arvind KejriwalAnother reason for the defeat was that the overall atmosphere that prevailed in the country ‘rubbed off on Delhi as well’, the Aam Aadmi Party chief said.  
  9. Several Indian weightlifters caught for doping violation, confirms federation: The details of the lifters, who were randomly tested during the National weightlifting championships, are not yet known.  
  10. Eight men booked for allegedly killing woman’s son after trying to rape her in BharatpurThe police said the eight-year-old had tried to stop them from raping his mother.  