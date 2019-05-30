A court in London on Thursday extended the custody of fugitive diamond businessman Nirav Modi till June 27, reported PTI.

Modi was arrested in London on March 19 for allegedly duping India’s Punjab National Bank of over Rs 13,000 crore. Modi’s arrest had come days after an arrest warrant was issued by authorities in London. He has been lodged at the Wandsworth prison in London since his third attempt at seeking bail was rejected during a hearing earlier this month at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

On Thursday, Modi was produced before Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot at the Westminster court for a first case management hearing. The judge, however, remanded him to custody till June 27.

The judge also asked the Indian government to provide information on the prison where he will be lodged if he is extradited. A team of the Enforcement Directorate was seen outside the court on Thursday, according to News18.

During the bail hearings, the Indian government had told the Westminster Magistrates’ Court that Modi was the “principal beneficiary” of the fraudulent of letters of undertaking as part of a conspiracy to defraud PNB and then laundering the proceeds of crime.

During a hearing on May 8, judge Arbuthnot, who had ordered the extradition of businessman Vijay Mallya in December 2018, took a firm stand with the Crown Prosecution Service, which represents the Indian government, about proper indexing of documents to be submitted to the court with regard to the case.

