The big news: Modi begins second term with 24 Cabinet ministers, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP is creating rift between Bengali and non-Bengali communities, and the JD(U) opted out of the Modi Cabinet.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Honoured to serve India,’ says Narendra Modi after taking oath, 24 Cabinet ministers also sworn in: Amit Shah and S Jaishankar were among the several new ministers inducted into the Cabinet.
- BJP is trying to create rift between Bengalis and non-Bengali communities, alleges Mamata Banerjee: The Trinamool Congress chief was addressing a protest meeting outside the Naihati Municipality office.
- JD(U) opts out of Modi’s Cabinet after being allotted only a ‘symbolic’ ministerial berth: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the regional party was not upset, and added that ‘it is not a big issue’.
- Rahul Gandhi meets Sharad Pawar amid reports of merger between Congress and NCP: However, the NCP chief refuted the possibility of merger, adding that they discussed the Lok Sabha election results and upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls.
- Delhi BJP website gets hacked, several pages replaced with recipes of beef dishes: At the moment, users are being redirected to the party’s main website, which has pictures from the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- US President Donald Trump announces 5% tariff on goods from Mexico in bid to stop illegal immigration: The tariff will gradually increase until the illegal immigration problem is remedied, the United States president said.
- UK court extends Nirav Modi’s custody till June 27 in connection with PNB scam: The judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court asked the Indian government to provide details on the prison where Modi will be lodged if he is extradited.
- ‘Insult to the sacrifice of forces,’ says Congress after retired soldier is declared a foreigner: The Opposition party lashed out at the BJP and said it was an example of flawed implementation of the National Register of Citizens in Assam.
- Former Kolkata police chief granted one-month protection from arrest in Saradha scam by Calcutta HC: Rajeev Kumar cannot step out of Kolkata during this period, and the CBI will check on him everyday at 4 pm at his home, said the High Court.
- Delhi High Court calls fire clearance norms moronic, says they are responsible for accidents: The court made the observation after it was told that clearances are granted after taking into account the number of seats in restaurants.