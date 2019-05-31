An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Dragad-Sugan village in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning, said the police. An unidentified official told Global News Service that additional reinforcement of security personnel was being sent to the encounter site.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Army and Central Reserve Police Force launched a cordon and search operation before dawn. A police officer said the operation was launched after getting information about militants in the area. “The militants opened fire when the security forces zeroed in on them,” The Hindu reported quoting the police. “The operation is on.”

Top commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba are believed to be trapped in the area, reported India Today.