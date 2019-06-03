More than 200 Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists were booked on Sunday for allegedly brandishing weapons at a rally in Pune, Maharashtra, PTI reported. The activists allegedly held the procession in Pimpri Chinchwad area without permission.

“The outfit carried out a shobha yatra in Yamunanagar area on Sunday evening despite permission being denied by the police,” an unidentified official at the Nigdi police station told PTI. “We spotted air rifles in the hands of four girls and swords were brandished by five girls.”

A first information report has been filed but no arrest has been made so far, reported The Hindu. VHP local president Sharad Inamdar and district president Dhanaji Shinde are among those booked under the Arms Act and Bombay Police Act.

The police are yet to ascertain the type of air rifles brandished during the procession. An official said the procession violated the prohibitory orders issued under the Bombay Police Act Act, 1951, on May 21 and in force till June 3. “These orders prohibit carrying of arms, cudgels, swords, spears, bludgeons, guns, knives, sticks or lathis, or any other article, which is capable of being used for causing physical violence,” he said.