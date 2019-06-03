A look at the headlines right now:

IAF aircraft with 13 on board goes missing after taking off from Jorhat, search mission launched: The Indian Air Force said a C-130 jet, another AN-32 aircraft and an Mi-17 fighter jet, as well as an Army helicopter has been sent on the search mission. Bombay HC upholds validity of clause that provides death penalty for repeat rape offenders: The court dismissed petitions filed by three rape convicts in the 2013 Shakti Mills rape cases. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval gets a second term and Cabinet rank: He oversaw the Balakot air strike after the Pulwama terror attack in February, and the 2016 surgical strikes. Centre revises draft education policy after protests against ‘Hindi imposition’: The new draft does not state which languages students must study in middle school. Women can soon travel for free on metro and buses in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal: The chief minister said the state will try to implement this within two or three months.

BJP legislator caught kicking woman on camera in Gujarat, claims it was self-defence: The woman was reportedly participating in a protest to ask for more time before the supply of water was stopped in Naroda, Ahmedabad. Trial concludes in Kathua case, judgement to be pronounced on June 10: The prosecution presented a list of 353 witnesses in the case but managed to examine only 114 people. Supreme Court asks CBI to complete inquiry within three months in Muzaffarpur shelter home case: The top court asked the agency to investigate the role of outsiders who allegedly facilitated the sexual assault of inmates by administering intoxicants. Delhi court allows Robert Vadra to travel abroad for health reasons: He can go to the US and the Netherlands for six weeks, the court said. Sensex ends the day above 40,000 points, Nifty 50 above 12,000 – both for the first time: Hero MotoCorp was the top gainer on both the indices, gaining nearly 6%.