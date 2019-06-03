The big news: Search under way for missing IAF aircraft with 13 on board, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Bombay High Court upheld the death penalty clause for repeat offenders in rape cases, and NSA Ajit Doval was appointed for a second term.
A look at the headlines right now:
- IAF aircraft with 13 on board goes missing after taking off from Jorhat, search mission launched: The Indian Air Force said a C-130 jet, another AN-32 aircraft and an Mi-17 fighter jet, as well as an Army helicopter has been sent on the search mission.
- Bombay HC upholds validity of clause that provides death penalty for repeat rape offenders: The court dismissed petitions filed by three rape convicts in the 2013 Shakti Mills rape cases.
- National Security Advisor Ajit Doval gets a second term and Cabinet rank: He oversaw the Balakot air strike after the Pulwama terror attack in February, and the 2016 surgical strikes.
- Centre revises draft education policy after protests against ‘Hindi imposition’: The new draft does not state which languages students must study in middle school.
- Women can soon travel for free on metro and buses in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal: The chief minister said the state will try to implement this within two or three months.
- BJP legislator caught kicking woman on camera in Gujarat, claims it was self-defence: The woman was reportedly participating in a protest to ask for more time before the supply of water was stopped in Naroda, Ahmedabad.
- Trial concludes in Kathua case, judgement to be pronounced on June 10: The prosecution presented a list of 353 witnesses in the case but managed to examine only 114 people.
- Supreme Court asks CBI to complete inquiry within three months in Muzaffarpur shelter home case: The top court asked the agency to investigate the role of outsiders who allegedly facilitated the sexual assault of inmates by administering intoxicants.
- Delhi court allows Robert Vadra to travel abroad for health reasons: He can go to the US and the Netherlands for six weeks, the court said.
- Sensex ends the day above 40,000 points, Nifty 50 above 12,000 – both for the first time: Hero MotoCorp was the top gainer on both the indices, gaining nearly 6%.