A look at the headlines right now:

Indian Navy and ISRO join search for missing Air Force plane: The administration in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi Yomi district has also started a search operation with the help of villagers, reports said. Giriraj Singh mocks Bihar politicians, including BJP leader, for attending Iftar party: BJP president and Union Home Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah reportedly rebuked Singh, and asked him to avoid making such statements. Sachin Pilot should take responsibility for my son’s defeat in Jodhpur, says Congress’ Ashok Gehlot: The Rajasthan chief minister told ABP News that Pilot had assured him that Congress will win Jodhpur seat with a huge margin. Maharashtra Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil resigns as MLA: He is likely to join the BJP. BSP will fight UP Assembly bye-elections alone, not in alliance with Samajwadi Party, says Mayawati: The Bahujan Samaj Party chief said the break in the alliance was not a permanent one. China dismisses US remarks on Tiananmen Square anniversary, claims now is ‘best period ever’ of human rights: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said China’s one-party state ‘tolerates no dissent and abuses human rights’ whenever it serves its interests. District officials waiting for Centre’s nod to retrieve bodies of five mountaineers from Uttarkhand peak: The magistrate of Pithoragarh said 10 mountaineers from the State Disaster Response Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police are ready to bring down the bodies. H Vishwanath resigns as president of JD(S) Karnataka unit: In his resignation letter, Vishwanath said coordination between the Congress and JD(S) had failed completely. Garbage mountain at Ghazipur landfill in East Delhi will be taller than Taj Mahal by 2020, says report: An unidentified Delhi municipal official told news agency AFP that 2,000 tonnes of garbage are dumped at the landfill every day. Swedish court rejects plea to detain WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in absentia in rape case: The Uppsala District Court said Assange need not be formally detained for interrogation by Swedish prosecutors as he is already in prison in the UK.