A look at the headlines right now:

Indian Navy and ISRO join search for missing Air Force plane: The administration in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi Yomi district has also started a search operation with the help of villagers, reports said. J&K Assembly polls schedule will be announced after Amarnath Yatra, says Election Commission: The poll panel, meanwhile, will keep monitoring the security situation in the state. BJP takes control of Bhatpara Municipality – its first civic body in West Bengal: Saurav Singh, a councillor from ward 20, was elected chairman of the board on Tuesday. New Navy chief issues guidelines such as ‘no fawning gestures, same standards of food for all officers’: In his new directive, Admiral Karambir Singh said women and children should not be lined up to receive or see off dignitaries. Centre is reportedly considering delimitation of seats in J&K; Opposition lashes out at government: The BJP reportedly wants to redraw the boundaries of Assembly constituencies in the state in order to increase the number of seats from Jammu. RJD will not object if Nitish Kumar returns to Opposition alliance, says Rabri Devi: The final decision on such a matter will be taken by top leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, she added. Mamata Banerjee’s government may not survive till 2021, says BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya: He urged the saffron party’s workers to prepare themselves as an ‘alternative force’ before the next Assembly elections. Pragya Thakur fails to attend court in connection with Malegaon blasts case, granted one-day exemption from appearance: Now, the BJP parliamentarian must appear in court before June 7. Pune court turns down CBI plea to extend custody of lawyer and his aide in Dabholkar murder case: Special Public Prosecutor Prakash Suryawanshi told the court that the CBI had recovered crucial data from advocate Sanjeev Punalekar’s laptop and mobile phone. Five arrested for alleged murder that triggered communal violence in Muzaffarnagar in 2013: They have been remanded to judicial custody till Friday.