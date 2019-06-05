The Kerala government has put Thrissur, Kollam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts on high alert after a 23-year-old student was diagnosed with Nipah virus on Tuesday, Mint reported. The districts were on alert as the student had recently reportedly travelled through the region.

Nearly 311 people, who came in contact with the patient over the last two weeks, are under observation to prevent the spread of the virus. Four of them, who developed fever and complained of uneasiness, have been shifted to an isolation ward at the government medical college hospital in Kalamassery in Ernakulam, The Indian Express reported. One more person, who is not one of the people on the list, in Vadakkekara region in Ernakulam was kept in isolation ward with suspected symptoms. The samples of all five people will be sent to virology labs in Pune and Manipal.

Nipah is a virus that can be transferred from animals to humans. It causes fever and cold-like symptoms in patients before quickly advancing to encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain, and myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart. There is no vaccine or cure for Nipah infections at present. An outbreak of the virus in Kerala in May 2018 had claimed 17 lives.

The man tested positive for the Nipah infection after the National Institute of Virology in Pune, Maharashtra tested his serum samples, Kerala’s Health Minister KK Shailaja said on Tuesday.

The government has launched a search for the source of the virus, Firstpost reported. Last year, scientists found that the virus had spread from a 26-year-old man in Kozhikode district who had contracted it after consuming a fruit bitten by a fruit bat. However, this year’s patient had stayed at multiple places in three districts during the weeks before being tested positive.

Shylaja on Tuesday asked people to not panic, but to take precautions. The Union Ministry of Health has deployed a six-member team to help the state, she said. “There are certain hygiene precautions that need to be maintained when in public places,” she said, according to The Hindu. “The disease becomes infectious only when symptoms appear and not during the incubation period.”

The administration has set up helpline numbers 1077 and 1056 as part of steps to tackle the virus.