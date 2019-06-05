The police in Rajasthan’s Pali district have arrested four people for allegedly beating up a 17-year-old Dalit boy accused of raping a minor girl, PTI reported on Wednesday.

The villagers in Dhaneriya claimed they beat the boy after he allegedly raped the girl near a religious place in Raas on June 1.

“A rape case against the accused was lodged on June 1,” said Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma. “He was detained and sent to a child-care home.”

The police arrested four people on Tuesday after a video in which they are allegedly seen thrashing the Dalit boy was shared widely on social media, News18 reported.

