Top news: Narendra Modi government has two new Cabinet committees – for growth and jobs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up two Cabinet committees to address the problems of slowing growth and rising unemployment. Other Cabinet committees, such as the one on security, appointments and economic affairs, have also been reconstituted.
The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said favourable conditions for the onset of the southwest monsoon may not reach Kerala before around June 8. A forecast on Saturday had predicted the arrival of the monsoon on June 6, and another on Tuesday had said it would get delayed till June 7.
Government announces eight Cabinet Committees, PM Modi to head panels on growth, employment
The government on Thursday announced the constitution of eight Cabinet Committees, including two panels to address slow growth and unemployment. It is perhaps the first time that Cabinet committees on the two concerns have been set up.
Modi swearing-in: Sharad Pawar allotted seat in VVIP section, not fifth row, says President’s Office
The Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday clarified that Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar was provided a seat in the VVIP section during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony. Press Secretary to the President Ashok Malik issued the clarification on Twitter after media reports suggesting that Pawar had skipped the ceremony in New Delhi on May 30 after he was allotted a seat in the fifth row.
Monsoon delayed by a week, onset over Kerala likely to be around June 8, says IMD
Nipah virus: Eight districts in Karnataka and seven in Tamil Nadu put on high alert
Eight districts in Karnataka and seven districts in Tamil Nadu were put on high alert on Wednesday, a day after a new case of Nipah virus infection was confirmed in Kerala’s Ernakulam district. Some of these districts share border with Kerala.