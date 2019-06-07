The Aligarh Police in Uttar Pradesh on Friday said they will investigate the murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl under the National Security Act.

According to police, the girl was kidnapped on May 31 and a first information report was filed at the Tappal police station in Aligarh district the same day. The child’s body was found two days later in a garbage dump.

Two people, Zahid and Aslam, residents of Tappal town, have been arrested for allegedly killing the girl over a money dispute with her father.

“We are proceeding with it as an NSA [National Security Act] case, we will try to get it to a fast track court,” Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhary said, reported News18. “There is no mention of rape or acid in the postmortem report. Five police officials have been suspended.”

Kulhary also denied claims circulating on social media. “In the postmortem report there was no sign of any kind of sexual assault,” The Indian Express quoted him as saying. “No trace of acid was found, and contrary to what some social media posts claim, her eyes were not gouged out. As per the postmortem report she was strangled to death.”

Kulhary said the child’s father informed police that he and Zahid had an argument over Rs 10,000 that Zahid owed him. “Later Zahid was arrested and he confessed to killing the girl with the help of one Aslam,” Kulhary said. “We have arrested both of them for murder.”

He said the murder had no communal angle and there was no tension in the area.