The Supreme Court on Friday permitted former Karnataka Minister and mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy to visit his ailing father-in law in Ballari district, PTI reported. The matter was heard by a vacation bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee.

Reddy is facing charges in a case of illegal mining in the district and, according to Bar and Bench, one of his bail conditions is that he will not be able to visit Ballari without the court’s permission. He moved the top court on Thursday to seek permission to visit the district.

The Supreme Court expressed concern about the delay in trial in the Rs 35,000-crore mining scam, noting that charges have not been framed against the accused in the last six years despite its order to expedite proceedings, PTI reported.

Reddy was a minister in the BS Yeddyurappa government in Karnataka after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in the Assembly elections in 2008. Three years later, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested him on charges of illegal mining. He was arrested again in 2015 and granted bail. As part of his bail conditions, Reddy also cannot visit Anantapur and Kadapa districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy’s firm, the Obulapuram Mining Company, is accused of changing mining lease boundary markings and indulging in illegal mining in the Ballari Reserve Forest area. The mining baron is also facing charges in a ponzi scheme case.

