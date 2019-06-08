The big news: Narendra Modi addresses Maldivian Parliament, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Monsoon hit the Kerala coast after a week’s delay, and a journalist was held by the Uttar Pradesh police for online comment about Adityanath.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi addresses Maldivian Parliament, says state-sponsored terrorism biggest threat to the world: India and Maldives signed six pacts to strengthen bilateral ties on key areas such as defence and maritime.
- After a week-long delay, monsoon hits Kerala coast, says IMD: The southwest monsoon is likely to advance into several parts of the country in the next two days.
- Delhi journalist held by UP police for online comment on Adityanath: The police has accused Prashant Kanojia of maligning the chief minister but denies having arrested him.
- Retired army soldier, who was declared foreigner in Assam, released from detention centre: Sanaullah was let go a day after the Gauhati High Court granted him bail.
- YS Jaganmohan Reddy takes charge as Andhra Pradesh chief minister, 25 Cabinet ministers sworn-in: Among his first duties, Reddy signed three orders related to Accredited Social Health Activists, Anantapur expressway and journalist health scheme.
- Woman in Haryana caught on camera thrashing mother-in-law, CM Manohar Khattar calls it ‘deplorable’: The chief minister said a case has been registered in the matter and the accused was arrested.
- Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi’s Lok Sabha campaign was full of ‘lies, poison and hatred’: The Congress chief said his party stood for truth, love and affection.
- Fighter jet drops fuel tank during take-off at Goa airport, causes fire: The operations at the airport was temporarily suspended, but resumed soon after, the spokesperson of the Indian Navy said.
- One of the accused in Aligarh murder case was arrested earlier for sexually assaulting minor, say Uttar Pradesh police: Two more suspects were arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of a minor.
- Centre amends 60-year-old rule to give Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha three-month extension: As per existing rules, a cabinet secretary’s total term with extensions could not go beyond four years.