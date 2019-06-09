A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Modi addresses Maldivian Parliament, says state-sponsored terrorism biggest threat to the worldIndia and Maldives signed six pacts to strengthen bilateral ties on key areas such as defence and maritime.
  2. One killed in clashes between BJP and Trinamool Congress in West Bengal: The TMC claimed its party worker was allegedly hacked to death, while the BJP alleged three party workers were shot dead by ‘Mamata Banerjee’s goons’.
  3. Retired army soldier, who was declared foreigner, released from detention centre: Sanaullah was let go a day after the Gauhati High Court granted him bail.  
  4. After a week-long delay, monsoon hits Kerala coast, says IMD: The southwest monsoon is likely to advance into several parts of the country in the next two days.
  5. Prashant Kishor will himself explain his role in Mamata Banerjee’s party, says Nitish Kumar: The JD(U) will hold a national executive meeting on Sunday.  
  6. In Aligarh murder, one of the accused was arrested earlier for sexually assaulting minor, say police: The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested two more suspects in connection with the murder of a minor.  
  7. Delhi journalist arrested by UP police for online comment on Chief Minister Adityanath: The police has accused Prashant Kanojia of maligning the chief minister.
  8. Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi’s Lok Sabha campaign was full of ‘lies, poison and hatred’: The Congress chief said his party stood for truth, love and affection.   
  9. Centre amends 60-year-old rule to give Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha three-month extension: As per existing rules, a cabinet secretary’s total term with extensions could not go beyond four years. 
  10. Woman in Haryana caught on camera thrashing mother-in-law, CM Manohar Khattar calls it ‘deplorable’: The chief minister said a case has been registered in the matter and the accused was arrested.    