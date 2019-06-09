The big news: Modi says state-sponsored terrorism needs to be tackled, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Workers of the BJP and TMC clashed in West Bengal, and a retired armyman, who was declared a foreigner, was released from the detention centre.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi addresses Maldivian Parliament, says state-sponsored terrorism biggest threat to the world: India and Maldives signed six pacts to strengthen bilateral ties on key areas such as defence and maritime.
- One killed in clashes between BJP and Trinamool Congress in West Bengal: The TMC claimed its party worker was allegedly hacked to death, while the BJP alleged three party workers were shot dead by ‘Mamata Banerjee’s goons’.
- Retired army soldier, who was declared foreigner, released from detention centre: Sanaullah was let go a day after the Gauhati High Court granted him bail.
- After a week-long delay, monsoon hits Kerala coast, says IMD: The southwest monsoon is likely to advance into several parts of the country in the next two days.
- Prashant Kishor will himself explain his role in Mamata Banerjee’s party, says Nitish Kumar: The JD(U) will hold a national executive meeting on Sunday.
- In Aligarh murder, one of the accused was arrested earlier for sexually assaulting minor, say police: The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested two more suspects in connection with the murder of a minor.
- Delhi journalist arrested by UP police for online comment on Chief Minister Adityanath: The police has accused Prashant Kanojia of maligning the chief minister.
- Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi’s Lok Sabha campaign was full of ‘lies, poison and hatred’: The Congress chief said his party stood for truth, love and affection.
- Centre amends 60-year-old rule to give Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha three-month extension: As per existing rules, a cabinet secretary’s total term with extensions could not go beyond four years.
- Woman in Haryana caught on camera thrashing mother-in-law, CM Manohar Khattar calls it ‘deplorable’: The chief minister said a case has been registered in the matter and the accused was arrested.