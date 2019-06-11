Former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Monday clarified that she has not been made a governor, after senior party colleague and Union minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted his congratulations to her.

“Many congratulations to BJP’s veteran leader and my elder sister, ex-External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for being appointed as Andhra Pradesh’s governor,” Harsh Vardhan had tweeted. “People of the state will gain from your vast experience in all the areas.”

The minister deleted his tweet shortly after.

Credit: Screenshot/Twitter

Swaraj said that she had met Vice President Venkaiah Naidu after demitting office at the Ministry of External Affairs, which was “enough for Twitter to appoint me as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh”.

Sushma Swaraj had announced in 2018 that she would not contest the Lok Sabha elections that were held earlier this year. There was speculation that she did not contest the elections due to her poor health. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader had had a kidney transplant in 2016 and is severely diabetic.

She has not been given a Cabinet berth this time.

I called on the Vice President of India Shri Venkaiah Naidu ji on demitting office as Minister of External affairs. This was enough for Twitter to appoint me as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 10, 2019