One man was killed and several others were injured in an explosion in Kankinara area of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Monday night, reported NDTV.

The deceased was identified as 68-year-old Mohammad Mukhtar. He and some of his family members were sitting outside their homes when the attack took place. Mukhtar died on the spot. His wife was among those injured.

Some other reports said two people were killed.

Local residents said unidentified men had hurled a crude bomb at them. “We are scared,” a resident told ANI. “There also have been robberies in the area. Demand administration to help us.”

Heavy security has been deployed in the area.

Kankinara had witnessed violence in May during the Lok Sabha elections.

Violence in the state

On Saturday, a Trinamool Congress worker and two leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party were killed in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district. However, the BJP claimed that five of its workers were killed, while Trinamool said it feared six of its workers were dead. On Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders faced off with the state police during the funeral of two party workers who were killed.

Following this, the home ministry had sought a report from the state on the violence.

In an advisory, the ministry had expressed “deep concern” over the violence and had asked the state government to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity. The ruling Trinamool Congress had said that the “so-called advisory” was “nothing but a political conspiracy” and that it would “respond appropriately”.

