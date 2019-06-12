Congress leader Sheila Dikshit on Wednesday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss water and electricity problems being faced by people in the national capital, PTI reported. A state Congress delegation, led by the former chief minister, met Kejriwal at his Flagstaff Road residence.

“Dikshit raised the power and water crisis faced by people during the meeting with the chief minister and demanded withdrawal of fixed charge hike in electricity bills,” said Delhi Congress Working President Haroon Yusuf. Kejriwal assured Dikshit that the fixed charges would be brought to the previous level, he added.

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said in 2013, when Kejriwal tried to meet Dikshit to discuss the electricity problem, she did not meet him, NDTV reported. “But today, Chief Minister Kejriwal listened to Sheila ji,” he added.

Bharadwaj also tweeted that the Congress delegation was provided a “fact sheet”. “Sheila Dikshit left embarrassed when she found that 2019 [electricity] rates under AK are still half of what she charged,” he added. The AAP leader posted a photograph showing comparative rates under the Dikshit and Kejriwal governments.

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress had held month-long talks for an alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls but these negotiations failed. Dikshit lost the elections from North East Delhi.

The two leaders have a fraught relationship. In the run-up to the elections, Dikshit had accused Kejriwal of spreading rumours about her health. “Why are you spreading rumours about my health? If you have nothing to do, then come over and have a meal at my place,” Dikshit had tweeted, listing out the benefits of accepting her invitation. “You can see how my health is, eat, and learn to contest the elections without spreading rumours.”

Kejriwal had denied the allegations and wished her good health.