Lawyers in courts across western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday halted work to protest against the killing of the state bar council chairperson, reported PTI. Judicial work was affected in Baghpat, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Saharanpur and Shamli districts.

Darvesh Singh Yadav, the first woman chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council, was shot dead on the civil court premises in Agra on Wednesday. The attacker was a fellow colleague of Yadav. After the murder, Manish Sharma tried to kill himself, the police said.

Additional Director General of Police (Agra zone) Ajay Anand said the attack took place at Yadav’s welcome ceremony. Sharma fired thrice at Yadav with his licensed pistol, said Anand. Yadav was elected to the post on June 9.

The Bar Council of India condemned the murder and demanded security for its members. It sought a minimum compensation of Rs 50 lakh for Yadav’s family, reported The Hindu.

The Opposition criticised the state government over the incident. “The chief minister is chairing meetings upon meetings but the law and order situation is only deteriorating,” Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said on Twitter. “Now the first woman head of the bar council of Agra has been shot. Even upholders of the law are not safe.”

Ensure security in all courts: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure foolproof security in all courts across the state.

“Chief Justice [Govind Mathur of the High Court] has taken serious view of the aforesaid incident,” said the registrar general. “The state government has also been directed to take appropriate steps immediately regarding Zero Error Security in the High Court, Allahabad and Lucknow and the district courts of the state.”