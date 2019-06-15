A look at the headlines right now:

Protesting doctors reject West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s offer to hold talks to resolve impasse: State Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi said he had called up the chief minister to discuss the matter but had got no response from her. IAF says efforts to retrieve bodies of personnel killed in AN-32 crash hampered due to bad weather: The Indian Air Force on Friday said they had recovered the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder. Seven workers die after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning septic tank in Gujarat’s Dabhoi taluka: The hotel owner, who has been booked for causing death due to negligence, was arrested by Dabhoi police on Saturday morning. Indian migrant girl found dead in US’ Arizona desert, say officials: The girl reportedly died due to a heat stroke when temperatures touched 42°C. Yeddyurappa and other Karnataka BJP leaders hold overnight sit-in against JSW land deal: The BJP alleged that the land was being sold at only Rs 1 lakh per acre in exchange for which the Congress-JD(S) government was going to get kickbacks. Cyclone Vayu likely to curve back and hit Kutch, warns Union ministry official: However, a Met centre expert said the cyclone may weaken and dissipate in the sea. ‘Metro man’ E Sreedharan writes to PM Modi against AAP’s proposed scheme for free travel for women: Sreedharan said if the Delhi government was ‘so keen’ on helping female commuters then it can pay for the cost of travel directly to them. UN calls for independent inquiry after Donald Trump blames Iran for oil tanker attack: In view of the escalating tensions between the US and Iran, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said ‘it’s very important to know the truth’. SEBI bars NDTV’s Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy from securities markets for two years: The Roys have also been barred from holding any managerial positions in the network. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face US extradition hearing in February next year: The American government’s advocate alleged that Assange tried to illegally obtain classified information by cracking the password hash of a computer.