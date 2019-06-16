The big news: Doctors to decide on venue of meeting with Mamata Banerjee, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India raised import duty on 28 US products, and Narendra Modi said the goal of making India a $5-trillion economy by 2024 was achievable.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Doctors say they are open to talks with Mamata Banerjee, but will decide venue later: Earlier on Saturday, doctors had turned down Banerjee’s offer of talks behind closed doors, terming it an eyewash.
- India to levy higher tariffs on 28 US products from today: These 28 items include almonds, apples and walnuts.
- Making India a $5-trillion economy by 2024 is challenging but achievable, Modi tells NITI Aayog: The prime minister, who addressed the fifth meeting of NITI Aayog’s Governing Council in New Delhi, said the help of states would be needed to fulfil the goal.
- Woman civil police officer dies after being set ablaze by traffic policeman in Kerala: The incident occurred in Alappuzha district. The assailant, identified as Ajaz, is in intensive care unit of a hospital.
- Hong Kong suspends controversial extradition bill after violent protests: Carrie Lam said that the city’s legislature would stop all work on the bill and that further steps would be decided after consultations with several parties.
- Seven workers die after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning septic tank in Gujarat’s Dabhoi taluka: The hotel owner, who has been booked for causing death due to negligence, was arrested by Dabhoi police on Saturday morning.
- ‘Metro man’ E Sreedharan writes to PM Modi against AAP’s proposed scheme for free travel for women: Sreedharan said if the Delhi government was ‘so keen’ on helping female commuters then it can pay for the cost of travel directly to them.
- Pakistan will hold talks with India on the ‘basis of equality’, says Shah Mehmood Qureshi: The foreign minister of Pakistan claimed the Indian leadership had not come out of the extreme position it had taken against Islamabad during the elections.
- Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to visit Bihar as encephalitis toll climbs to 67: The minister said the Centre was constantly monitoring the situation and supporting state health authorities to manage the encephalitis cases.
- Italian film director Franco Zeffirelli dies at 96 in Rome: He was well known for his 1967 film ‘Taming of the Shrew’, which starred Elizabeth Taylor, and for directing Judi Dench on stage in ‘Romeo and Juliet’.